Lily Hsu announced as first Plattsburgh State presidential candidate

Plattsburgh State’s first presidential candidate Lily Hsu was introduced to students through a forum that was held last Sunday at 4:45 in the Cardinal Lounge in the Angell College Center, followed by an open forum Monday at 5:15 p.m in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium in Hawkins Hall.

Hsu currently acts as Provost for Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. There, Hsu is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction for Johnson and Wales University’s academic programming across its four campuses which include Providence, Denver, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Miami.

Last Sunday, Hsu spoke about her personal history. Both of her parents were immigrants living in a United States community where nobody else looked like them. She spoke about how she was given the option to eat two dinners every night. One meal would be a traditional one pertaining to her heritage. The second meal pertained to the American culture around her.

Hsu emphasized her intention to strengthen inclusion on campus, knowing what it’s like to be a part of a community where one is the minority.

Five presidential candidates will be visiting PSUC and speaking at forums until March 13. For more information on the candidates themselves and forum times, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/about/president-leadership/presidential-search.html

In addition, there will be emails with updates and reminders of student forums from the Student Association President Essence Hightower. The SA strongly encourages students to attend these forums because they present students with the opportunity to question their next potential college president.

