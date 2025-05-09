Collection spotlight: Medicine Buddha

By Madison Lyon

The earliest sculptural art related to Buddhism typically depicted events of the Buddha’s life. This stone relief, “Medicine Buddha,” is a naturalistic sculpture of the Buddha in a seated Dihyana position on a pedestal, holding a bowl in his lap, perhaps symbolizing the mixing of medicine.

The Buddha is depicted wearing a sanghati, a robe traditionally worn by Buddhist monks, and sitting beneath a canopy of flowers with three attendants to his right. Two of the attendants represent Western ideas in depicting a naturalistic approach to the human form, nodding to Greek or Roman classical traditions.

The third figure kneeling to the right of the Buddha represents an ascetic, someone who dedicates their life to spirituality and denies themselves of worldly pleasures.

Sculptural art made in Gandhara from this time period served as an expression of religious faith in Buddhism. During the era in which this sculpture was made, the Gandhara region served as an active trade route, attracting a variety of visitors with diverse backgrounds. Thus, the majority of Gandharan art is influenced by a convergence of cultural styles reflected in sculpture such as this.

