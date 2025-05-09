‘Sinners’ proves to be an instant classic

By Sophia Albertie

Movie lovers, have you ever been hyper aware that you were witnessing “that scene” during your first time seeing a movie? That one scene, something you haven’t really seen done before a moment that skyrockets a film from pretty great to an instant classic.

“Sinners,” the new horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, has many of those scenes. So many that it’s hard to pinpoint how you went from observing the slow buildup of exposition and storybuilding to hovering on the edge of your seat in anticipation, which does not disappoint.

The exposition takes up the first hour of the film, but this is one of those rare occurrences where a slow burn makes for an even longer lasting fire. One that sings to you for days after seeing it.

Stacked with a phenomenal cast, viewers follow the twins Smoke and Stack, notorious gang leaders both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they venture out and host a juke joint to bring attention to their musically gifted cousin Sammie, played by Miles Caton.

Sammie initially thought that his largest dilemma would be rebelling against his cutthroat religious upbringing, and deciding whether or not to actually play music, as it goes against his faith. There soon proves to be an even bigger problem: vampires.

Creatures who want to steal Sammie’s gift and his music, in an effort to strengthen their empire. The twins, Sammie and the rest of the partygoers are in for a crazy night. Will good prevail against evil? Or will the bad guys win — just like they always have?

With a two hour and 17 minute runtime, it’s an epic gothic gory story of justice, and it’s tantalizing as ever.

This is one of those films where I am desperately trying to give away the least amount of spoilers as possible, even when tasked with writing a review about it. Not a single plot point nor story element is wasted. It’s also Caton’s first ever role, and it’s truly a breakthrough, revelatory performance, both singing and acting wise.

Coogler has come a long way since “Fruitvale Station” (2013), which also stars Michael B. Jordan, though his films have been consistently beloved by viewers both in and out of his dedicated fanbase. After the iconic “Black Panther” films, it was hard to see how his work could get any better.

This is what is most surprising about “Sinners.” It’s singular to anything else he’s directed, but still has that specific touch and style, where you know he was somehow a part of it. His range speaks volumes. After this, I think it’s safe to say he has earned a coveted spot amongst the best directors of all time.

This film gets five out of five stars from me. It’s a masterclass on originality, passion and the rarest form of pure cinema. I absolutely recommend this movie to anyone who has a love for music, Michael B. Jordan, vampires and strong southern aesthetics. Sink your teeth into this unforgettable story.