Ask an Athlete: Ciara Wall, Women’s Hockey

Few student-athletes have left a mark on Plattsburgh State women’s hockey quite like fifth-year forward Ciara Wall. After transferring in from the University of New Hampshire her junior season, Wall cemented herself as a consistent offensive presence, leading the SUNYAC Champion Cardinals in both points (17) and assists (11) during the 2024–25 season and also served as the team’s assistant captain.

A two-time SUNYAC All-Conference Second Team honoree and former NEWHL All-Tournament selection, Wall built her career at Plattsburgh on clutch performances—netting multiple game-winning and power-play goals while tallying 70 career points in the process.

This year, the Plattsburgh fifth-year participated in the Boston Marathon on April 21.

This question and answer was conducted with Ciara over text April 30.

Question: What sparked you to run the Boston Marathon?

Answer: Growing up in Boston, running the Boston Marathon is something I have always dreamed of doing. This year, I ran in memory of Krystle Campbell, who tragically lost her life in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The 2013 Boston Marathon affected so many people in Boston and across the world.

Living through that is something I will never forget. My mom is a nurse at Tufts Medical Center, which is located right at the finish line where the bombs exploded. My mom and her hospital took care of and saved so many of the bombing victims. Our very close family friend, Richard Donohue, was shot during the manhunt to capture the bombers. Running this Marathon meant the world to me, I was able to honor Krystle, my Mom and many others that my family knew who were greatly affected by the bombings. This was the most important and most emotional thing I have ever done.

Q: How did hockey season prepare you for this?

A: During my hockey season, I was not able to run and train for the marathon. When my hockey season ended, I was able to focus on my running. I only had about a month to train for the marathon but because of hockey I was already in very good shape and my stamina level was already high. This allowed me to easily transition into my marathon training.

Q: What kind of mental preparation went into training for a marathon?

A: For me, running is a mental battle just as much as it is a physical one. I am very hard on myself, but through it all, my parents never stopped believing in me, and didn’t let me doubt myself.

What carried me through my training was constantly returning to why I was doing this- for Krystle, for my mom, for Boston. Thinking of this every day as I trained helped me push myself to do my best. All of the training I went through was so worth it in the end.

Q: How did it feel crossing the finish line?

A: Crossing the finish line is something that will stay with me forever. The second I turned the corner onto Boylston Street, where the finish line is located, I couldn’t stop crying. The energy of the crowd, and seeing my parents watching me on the sidelines, was the best feeling I ever had.

I was so emotional thinking of all of the work I had put in, and everything I was running in honor of. Every emotion hit me at once, and crossing the finish line was more than I ever dreamed it would be.