Women’s lacrosse lose two straight

The Plattsburgh State Women’s Lacrosse Team played two games this past week. Monday, they were home against Norwich University. They were on the road Wednesday against Bard College.

The Cardinals were up by three at halftime against Norwich as the score was 8-5. The second half of the game did not go too well for PSUC because they were outscored 6-2. The Cards were defeated 10-11.

Norwich attacker Emily Schromm led all scorers with four goals.

PSUC sophomore attacker/ midfielder Frankie Porcaro and freshman midfielder Reece Wiley both led Plattsburgh in scoring with three goals a piece.

Head coach Julia Decker said the team got comfortable with first half lead.

“We came out of halftime with a three-goal lead, and I think we felt comfortable while Norwich came out of halftime with something to prove,” she said. “They ended up winning the draws and were very aggressive going to goal. We also had trouble clearing the ball and switching fields quickly, and Norwich caused us to turn the ball over a lot in our own defensive end. “

Norwich had a slight edge over the Cards in turnovers, losing possession 24 times to PSUC’s 26.

Junior attacker/ defender Russia Boles said that this was a learning experience

“The first half we were working really hard,” Boles said. “We were relaxed and I think we were underestimating the team a little too much. I think that somewhat contributed to why we had to fall this past games. I think we have learned from this, and in the future, we are going to keep the same energy throughout the game never take points we have for granted and keep working hard.”

Decker said the main focus in practice this week for the new team was just sticking to the basics.

“This week has been busy with three games in five days,” Decker said. “We have continued to work on the fundamentals while also adding more pressure-filled scenarios on the clears and in shooting drills.”

The Cards looked to bounce back from their previous loss at home when they were set to take on Bard college.

Junior attacker Katelyn Mcglauflin said they are determined to come back from this.

“I think we have to stay out of our heads. We have to stay focused on the game,” she said. “We can’t sit back and think because we are scoring goals that we are OK. We have to stay focused in putting all our energy into the game we are playing.”

PSUC could not get anything going in that game as they were outscored 14-1 in the first half. In the second half, the Cards scored the five of their six goals but also gave up five goals as well. PSUC was defeated 19-6

Bard midfielder Melissa Rosenthal led all scorers with six goals.

Porcaro was the leading scorer for the Cards, scoring four goals.

PSUC continues its road trip as they will take on Hartwick college Tuesday night and the College of Mount Saint Vincent Wednesday.

Decker gave the keys for the Cards to secure victories.

“We need to gain possession of the ball, be able to clear it and finish without a long lapse,” she said. “We need 60 minutes of determined and smart play, and be able to have fun at the same time. That is when we play our best lacrosse. “

