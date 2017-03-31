Tomi Lahren fired due to pro-choice stance

Loading ... Loading ...

Self-proclaimed Constitutional Republican Tomi Lahren has been fired from her popular show on “The Blaze” after coming out as pro-choice on “The View” last week.

At 24 years old, Lahren is well-known in the political world for her rapid, rant-like videos that usually consist of offending large groups of people, spreading misleading information or using her freedom of speech to tell everyone else to shut the hell up. My older brother describes her as one of the “If you don’t like how things are here, you can leave” type of people.

I am no fan of Lahren. I find her ridiculously offensive, bigoted and oblivious to other people’s lives, views and well-being.

With that being said, she did not deserve to be fired because she believes in the right to have an abortion. Of all the insane things she has said in the past about topics such as the refugee crisis, Black Lives Matter, “snowflake” liberals, Islam, feminists or Muslims, I’m a bit disappointed and shocked that Lahren showing an ounce of compassion is what’s taking her off the air.

However, the issue that I see is bigger than Lahren. She is just an example of another woman who has been shut down by the male-dominated Republican Party.

“The Blaze” is a conservative news and entertainment network that extends to television, radio and the internet. It was founded by conservative radio personality Glenn Beck, who is just as slimy as Lahren. She was free to say whatever she wanted on her show up until it went against Republican beliefs in the slightest way. Lahren could ramble on about radical Islam or how President Donald Trump is not the worst president in the history of the United States, but saying she is pro-choice was just too far for Beck and he had to pull the plug.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” Lahren said on the talk show. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

On his radio show, Beck criticized Lahren for suggesting pro-life conservatives are hypocrites.

The people who have control of the Republican Party do not respect women at all. They don’t want to hear what a woman has to say unless it mimics their thoughts, and she’s also blonde, beautiful and in her 20s. Trump has been criticizing women since long before he became president. Fox News host Bill O’Reilly made an offensive comment toward African American California Rep.

Maxine Waters just recently about her hair while she was on his show.

I find that most of the time, men in politics get challenged by well-versed, politically savvy women and, the uninformed men, simply don’t know what to do with themselves. They divert the question to the woman’s shrill voice, “unattractive” hair or breast size. It’s no wonder that women only make up 19 percent of Congress, 21 percent of the Senate and 19 percent of the House of Representatives, according the Center for American Women and Politics.

Many people have been expressing sympathy for Lahren after being permanently banned but those people need to realize this is the same woman who called Black Lives Matter the “new KKK” in a Tweet last summer. She is not a good person, nor should she be pitied.

The women in politics who are brushed off and not given a chance are the ones who should receive your pity. Not Lahren, who uses her platform to spread hate and misconceptions to American citizens.

