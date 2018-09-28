The latest fall fashion trends

Loading ... Loading ...

Fall is here which means it’s time to cue the chilly weather, bright-colored leaves, and pumpkin spice everything.

The changing seasons signal a change in fashion from crop tops and shorts, to something a little better suited for the 60 degree temperatures.

Across the Plattsburgh State campus, fall fashion is more prevalent with every breezy day that passes. Here are some of the 2018 trends that have made it from the runway to PSUC.

Women’s 2018 fall runway trends included animal prints, plaid, modesty oversized dressing, and insane layering according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Elaborate headwear at Alexander Wang, oversized outerwear from Marc Jacobs, and even three-dimensional sparkle from Balmain were all hot items at this year’s New York City Fashion Week, according to Vogue.

While not every item from the runway is suited for the everyday college lifestyle, fashion week still plays a big role in what consumers choose to buy at department stores.

“Fashion Week definitely plays a role in everyday street style,” said Russia Boles, a junior PSUC public relations major, fashion blog author and YouTuber.

“A lot of people say that items from Fashion Week are very couture but if you look at images from Fashion Week you will notice a lot of trends that we have started to wear like dark colors, leopard print and corduroy were all across the runway.”

Boles also mentioned some of her favorite go-to fall looks and some trends that she is spotting more and more on the streets.

“On campus I’ve noticed a lot of oversized fleece and a lot of animal print.,” Boles said. “Leopard and snakeskin print seem to be really big this year. Mustard yellow is looking like the color of the season, and a lot of corduroy is popping up in both pants and jackets.”

PSUC junior psychology major Reese Jacobs said, “Fall fashion is definitely one of the most exciting times of the year as your rich and deep colors place beautifully against fall foliage. Earthy but colorful tones will be your best friend.”

When speaking about her go-to look, Boles said, “I wear fall outfits that are affordable and combine warmth, style and of course comfort. Chunky sweaters, a big puffer jacket, a pair of fall-colored pants, a nice leather jacket, and a pair of ankle boots are pieces that I love to wear in the fall.”

PSUC junior environmental science major Tess Moran said, “My go to look is best described as comfortable and easily accessible. I wear a lot of long sleeves and leggings.”

Fall fashion is always evolving as new emerging designers take the runway and trends are constantly being introduced and then reintroduced.

The most important thing to remember is to dress for the weather and be prepared.

About his go-to fall outfit, Jacobs said, “Fall and its cooler temperatures bring back the ability to layer and nothing ever tops a black leather jacket. It deepens the boldness of the colors underneath. Paired with some black or even brown leather boots, you’ll have an outfit nobody will ever question.”

