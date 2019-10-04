Matteo Lane from Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup” and Marcella Arguello from HBO’s “Two Dope Queens” filled the SUNY Plattsburgh Warren Ballroom filled with laughter last Tuesday as they told jokes, did impressions and conversed with students.

Arguello opened the show by addressing her height and how much she loves the word b—–. At 6’2” she said she is always supported for wearing heels by woman and gay men but doesn’t get the same support from straight men. She also talked about her experiences with being misgendered and how she sometimes feels her Latina background and how much she reads has resulted in her being “too woke.”

Both comedians got involved with the audience, asking and answering questions. Any Arguello time that saw someone taking a photo she would exasperatedly ask how many photos they needed, posing and telling them to get her good angles.

Matteo Lane began his routine by stepping onto the stage saying “Hello, yes I am gay” as he typically opens his shows stating.

“Both comedians identify as Latinx and LGBT population,” Rachel Wilcoxson, the coordinator for student activities said. “We were able to have two multiracial acts who are queer. That piece of inclusion was really great.”

Lane thoroughly discussed “Ghost Hunters” and how outlandish it is, and described talk show hosts such as Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil as Oprah’s Horcruxes.

He also talked about his love for Lindsey Lohan that stems from the fact that gay men love messy white women, jokingly advocating for her presidency.

They both included impressions, such as Mariah Carey and Toni Braxton, questioning if the audience would recognize some of them due to their age.

“I had heard of [Lane] before, I heard he had something on Netflix,” junior human development and family relations major Kayla Tierle said. “I feel like if you have a really stressful day [this type of event] breaks up the week.”

The comedy show was put on by the Activities Coordination Board, and was free to all students.The Student Association and ACB put on several events throughout the semester but have a big one like this show only once every semester.

“It’s a fun event on campus that doesn’t involve any drugs or alcohol its not restricted to one group of people,” Wilcoxson said. “It’s free, and it definitely can create a sense of community among students.”