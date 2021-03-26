Royal Family divides, reveals racist remarks

Carly Newton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey helped to reveal the true nature of the royal family to the public. Social media went wild after it aired.

In the March 7 interview, accusations of racism and how the royal family handled Markle’s mental health were brought to light. Markle, who is bi-racial, made history when she married Prince Harry in 2018. She became the first American, first divorcee and first woman-of-color to marry into the royal family. The unconventionality of the marriage has continued to make members of the royal family uncomfortable.

In the interview, Markle told Winfrey that she was aware of concerns over her unborn child’s skin color.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Markle said in the interview that aired on CBS.

Since Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, she has endured mistreatment and scrutiny from the press and the royal family. In 2018, Prince Harry and Markle were told by Buckingham Palace that their son, Archie, would not be given a prince title and, therefore, he would not have a royal security detail.

“There’s no explanation,” Markle said, referring to the palace’s decision to not give her son a title at birth.

Markle also admitted to having suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant. Senior members of the palace didn’t offer her help.

“I went to one of the most senior people to get help,” Markle said. “I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know how hard it is to not just voice it but to be told no.”

It’s no wonder that Prince Harry and Markle believed it would be in their best interest to leave the royal family and move to the United States after Buckingham Palace treated them terribly.

In response to the allegations made in the interview, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, released a statement.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement read.

Buckingham Palace’s statement is an obvious attempt to downplay what the interview revealed. The royal family has been outed as racists and there’s not much they can say to fix that. The treatment that Markle endured over the course of her relationship with Prince Harry is proof of that.

Prince Harry also revealed in the interview that Prince Charles, his father, had stopped taking his calls after stepping back from the royal duties. Stepping away from the royal family was a move that Prince Harry said he needed to do.

“I took matters into my own hands. I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point. But I got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s and for Archie’s as well,” Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry’s willingness to step away from the royal family, for the well-being of his own family, is admirable. Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, went through similar treatment from the royal family. It is relieving to see that Prince Harry is trying to avoid history repeating itself.