PSUC sweeps three SUNYAC opponents on the road

The Plattsburgh State Men’s Basketball team were on the road this past weekend and swept three SUNYAC opponents.The Cardinals defeated the Potsdam Bears, Fredonia Blue Devils and Buffalo State Bengals.

The Cardinals (17-4) started their trip against the Bears (12-9).

It was an even matchup as the Cardinals outscored the Bears in the first and the Bears outscored the Cardinals in the second. The game went into overtime where the Cardinals came out on top in the end by a final score of 77-75.

Senior guard Brandon Johnson was the leading scorer with 23 points.

Johnson said he needed to step up in crunch time.

“When [Jonathon Patron] fouled out, I had to pick it up, be the leader out there and, you know, be more aggressive on offense because our biggest offensive threat was not on the floor.”

Senior forward Patron broke the program record for most career points. Patron had 1,728 points coming in to the game and now stands 1,820 after surpassing the 1,734 mark set by Anthony Williams in 2008.

Despite setting a record, Patron said he has his eyes set on a championship.

“I didn’t even know I was close,” said Patron. “It doesn’t change anything, I am still looking for the ultimate goal which is to win a championship. The way I see it, it don’t really mean nothing till we win the championship.”

Patron also said that all the work he has put in has contributed to his performance.

“I think all this comes from all the hard work I put in all throughout my years,” Patron said. ”I’ve been hitting the weight room, even during season time, and get extra shots up before practice.”

PSUC head coach Thomas Curle talked about coaching Patron.

“I am really proud of this senior class Jon does not accomplish this without his teammates,” said Curle. “They recognize his level of talent as a leading scorer. They give him the ball in places where he can use.”

Curle also said this is an accomplishment shared by the team.

“While his name is on it, it is a record acknowledged by his teammates as well,” Curle said. “I am very proud of Jon and he recognizes that his teammates have been an important part to that.”

The Cardinals ended their road trip with two more victories against the Blue Devils (2-18) 87-70 and the Bengals (7-14) 91-77.

Patron was the leading scorer in both games dropping 31 against the Blue Devils and scoring a career high 41 points against the Bengals.”

Curle explained what the game plan was heading to the games.

“The game with Fredonia was about staying focused the are on the lower part of the conference in terms of record so everyone got playing time,” said Curle,” The game plan against Buffalo since they are a dangerous team was to guard the three and get the ball inside.

The Cardinals have four more games left in SUNYAC play.

The Cardinals are home this weekend to celebrate Senior Night, as they take on the Cortland Red Dragons (15-5) at 7:30 and the Oswego State Lakers (17-3).

