The SUNY Plattsburgh men’s ice hockey team suffered two setbacks in the 22nd annual Primelink Great Northern Shootout. The team went against No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and No. 1 Norwich University.

The Shootout was held last Friday and Saturday at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. Middlebury College topped Norwich University in the first game 2-1. After they were defeated by Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6-1, the Cardinals went on to compete with Norwich and lost 5-1.

In the final round, Wisconsin-Eau Claire topped Middlebury with the score of 4-3. Wisconsin-Eau Claire is the second invitational team to ever claim the tournament’s championship.

In Plattsburgh State’s first game of the Shootout, Wisconsin-Eau Claire scored two goals at 3:25 and 18:50 respectively in the first period. Going into the second period, the Cards narrowly edged Wisconsin-Eau Claire in shots 14-13. However, Wisconsin-Eau Claire scored a goal at 11:53 and brought the score to 3-0.

In the third period, freshman defenseman Ryan Hogg scored the lone goal of the night for the SUNY Plattsburgh at 11:08 and was assisted by senior forward Ryan Kuhn and junior forward Liam Lawson.

It was Hogg’s third goal of the season. The Cards, however, gave up three goals to Wisconsin-Eau Claire and lost the game with the score of 6-1.

After the lost against Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Plattsburgh State then faced Middlebury Saturday. The first period was a tight competition where both teams scored a goal. Junior forward Rich McCartney scored the lone goal of the night for the Cards and was assisted by sophomore forward Matt Araujo and senior forward Joe Drabin.

In the second period, Middlebury scored two goals at 9:02 and 12:55 respectively and brought the score to 3-1.

After the second intermission, Middlebury finished off the game 5-1 with two goals at 3:24 and 15:07 respectively.

Against Middlebury, junior goaltender Jimmy Poreda tallied 33 saves in the net. It was the third time this season Poreda made more than 30 saves in a single game.

Head coach Steve Moffat believed the team had a strong showing against some of the top teams of the country. He said the team was focused and responded well against their opponents.

“The score of the game is not indication of the game,” Moffat said.

He believed the game helps the team to find out what it can be and what to improve on and while also taking on the top teams in the country. After the game, the team practiced hard to prepare for their upcoming game going against SUNY Canton, Moffat said.

Moffat said the team is excited to go against Canton and hopes to perform well in front of family and fans. He said Canton will be ready to go and will come hard against the Cards. He wants the team to watch where they could score.

While preparing to go against a strong team, Moffat said the team is also excited for the Casella Teddy Bear Toss where they as a team could give back to the community. The audience can bring teddy bears or stuffed animals to throw into the ice rink to support the cause.

“All the donated bears or stuffed animals will be given to the local kids in need to brighten their holiday,” Moffat said.