EDITORIAL: Students need mental health break

Cardinal Points

The spring semester is finally coming to an end. The unconventional 2020-2021 school year has caused mental and emotional burnout for most students. The stress of the pandemic, the move to remote learning and the limited social interaction has deeply affected the way students view education.

Anxiety, depression, loneliness and increased stress levels are the largest mental health struggles that college students have been facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students find this burnout to be challenging to their academics. Online and Zoom classes create a wedge between students and professors, which is a bond some students need to succeed.

A survey by Boston University was conducted to test the pandemic’s mental health affects on college students in 2020. Out of 33,000 college students across the country, anxiety and depression is rapidly increasing.

In the research article it states, “The survey further reveals that 83% of students said their mental health had negatively impacted their academic performance within the past month, and that two-thirds of college students are struggling with loneliness and feeling isolated — an all-time high prevalence that reflects the toll of the pandemic and the social distancing necessary to control it.”

This high percentage of negative mental health impacts is deeply concerning. Some universities, however, allotted mental health days for students because most spring breaks were cancelled. SUNY Plattsburgh did not give students this option, which could have benefited those falling behind on schoolwork.

SUNY Plattsburgh should have taken students’ mental health into consideration this semester, instead of straining them for 15 weeks. Wellness days could have helped students take control in this bizarre situation, but instead the college left students helpless. If future pandemic issues arise, wellness days should be provided.

After surviving the tumultuous semester, it is important to take time for yourself. Take a hike, read a book, listen to music, paint and do crafts, watch a movie, hangout with friends and anything else that can take your mind off stressors.

All students deserve a break after the semester, so treat yo’self!