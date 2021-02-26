EDITORIAL: Celebrate your voice on Student Press Freedom Day

What are the benefits of a student-run newspaper? Some students find the significance of reporting on important issues on and off-campus, while others gain writing experience and see their work published. It is Cardinal Points’ mission to serve the SUNY Plattsburgh student body while keeping students informed and connected.

Feb. 26, 2021, is Student Press Freedom Day, which is an initiative from the Student Press Law Center. It is a day where student journalists unite to talk about pressing challenges such as targeting and censorship of student journalists, journalism in the time of COVID-19, racial justice and civics education.

“Journalism Against the Odds” is the perfect theme for 2021, which brought the struggles of student journalists to light. While students from around the country had to quickly adapt to campus shutdowns and online learning, student journalists were reporting on it. Not only have COVID regulations been covered, but information about the highly anticipated 2020 presidential election and the racial injustices that sparked protests across the world were reported on in student publications.

The freedom to produce a publication like Cardinal Points is something that many students may take for granted. Without the freedom of speech, it would be difficult for the staff to report ethically and honestly. Student journalists don’t get enough recognition for the work they do for the campus community.

Student Press Freedom Day should be celebrated. Student journalists work tirelessly to report on current pressing issues and bring the news to students across their campus. Cardinal Points is no different. The ability to adapt and chase a story is a unique quality that can only be found in student journalists.

It can’t be emphasized enough that campuses need student journalists. Without their dedication to providing the truth about pressing issues on campus, who would?