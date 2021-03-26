Career Fair goes virtual

Johanna Weeks

The SUNY Plattsburgh annual spring Career Fair for students was held virtually over Zoom March 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. With the virtual set up, students had the opportunity to connect with employers from across the country.

There were 51 companies registered to participate in the fair. They offered a variety of work from non-profits to business fields. In addition, students were able to find opportunities for full-time, part-time, internships and seasonal work. Some of the companies attending included: Albany Medical Center, Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth, Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa, Peace Corps and many more. Students can log into Handshake, the career service portal, to see the description of companies that will be attending and majors that the employers typically hire.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s Career Development Center sent an email to all students encouraging them to sign up. Tobi Hay, the director of the Career Development Center, along with Morgan Pellerin, the assistant director, worked together to organize this event.

“This fair will benefit students in several ways,” Hay said. “It’s an opportunity to talk with employers about job openings, but it’s also a chance to learn about different companies and career fields that students are considering.”

Students can register ahead of time for 30-minute group sessions or 10-minute one-on-one meetings. They can also wait to register during the event, but the company’s schedule could fill up quickly.

Courtney Tyson, a fourth year psychology major and art and studio minor, signed up for two one-on-one sessions with Howard Center in Herrington, V.T.

“My hope is to get information on what it is like to be in the helping field and if there’s any opportunities that could help me get a job after I graduate this spring,” Tyson said. With the fair being over zoom the fair is available to students who are not on campus, like Tyson.

“I get anxious knowing about campus activities and the spread of COVID. So, it’s nice that I can freely go and attend an event like this even away from campus,” she said.

The career fair is also an opportunity to interact with employers and network.

“Students need practice talking with employers and the more they do it, the easier it becomes,” Hay said. “It’s a networking opportunity. Students may meet someone who doesn’t have the right job open now, but offers to stay in touch or put them in touch with a colleague at another firm.”

The information and skills that one could learn at the career fair will be useful in upcoming events also presented by the career development center. On April 6, they will hold an event that focuses on interviewing and networking. Then, they will help finding jobs and internships as well as developing skills to manage career, money, and time will be offered April 21. Finally, alumni will speak about how to be successful when starting jobs and internships May 4.

According to the Plattsburgh website:

“We encourage students to attend our spring event series to get prepared to make the most of this event.”