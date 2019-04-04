Cards play SUNY Cortland tomorrow on Senior Day

The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team face rival SUNY Cortland tomorrow on Senior Day after their loss to St. Lawrence University, breaking up their three-game win streak.

Entering the final weeks of the regular season, the Cardinals will play five conference games in their next six matchups.

So far PSUC has a 4-5 record, but the Cards have really only played one game that has mattered this season — their conference game against SUNY Geneseo they won 7-6 last Saturday.

With back-loaded conference schedules, the race for the SUNYAC postseason only recently started.

PSUC will look to add another conference win against Cortland tomorrow.

This year’s Senior Day is a special one for Joe May. It’s his fourth as head coach, meaning the first freshmen he coached will be the seniors he sees graduate this May.

“To see these guys grow up from 18-year-old freshmen to the leaders on my team is really special,” May said. “I’m really proud of their development and growth. They’re the backbone of this team, and I expect them to carry through a victory for us on Saturday.”

Senior defensive midfielder Nick Della Ratta has cherished his senior year at PSUC, not only as an athlete, but as a student as well.

“I’ve been taking it day-by-day,” he said. “Like all the other older guys that have graduated have said, ‘You never get these days back,’ and I truly believed that.”

Della Ratta isn’t focused much on the end of his career quite yet, though. He knows there’s still plenty of lacrosse to play, especially in a tough conference where the postseason is no guarantee.

“Every game can be a hard-fought game,” Della Ratta said. “You can’t take anyone lightly, no matter the record, no matter who they are. That’s the mentality we’re gonna have to take into practice.”

