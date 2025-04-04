SA prepares for elections

By Abigail Passafiume

The Student Association approved an executive bylaw and prepared for a highly competitive 2025 election at its March 26 meeting.

Cameron Greaves, coordinator of arts and public relations, proposed legislation to separate the coordinator of the arts from the coordinator of public relations positions as it is too much of a workload for one person.

The two positions were originally separated, but were joined during the COVID-19 pandemic, as there were not many in person events to plan and promote and a need to reduce the size of the board.

“I found from my experience and the people that came before me that the workload is overwhelming and it’s the only coordinator position that oversees more than one role,” Greaves said.

This position holds many responsibilities that could benefit from someone who has trained in the specific field and understands how to put together events and to properly publicize them, Greaves said. It would also give an opportunity for a student to further their knowledge in their major by getting that hands on experience outside of the classroom.

“I don’t feel like I could be doing as good a job as somebody who specializes in public relations,” Greaves said.

Due to the number of events sponsored or associated with the Student Association, the public relations coordinator has a major role in making sure all students are aware of opportunities or fun events on campus.

“We really need to be letting students know what we do and what we are here for and the importance of the student association on campus,” Greaves said.

Next year the student association is looking to get rid of the coordinator for academics, so the board will maintain the current number of positions.

The Senate unanimously passed the legislation.

As the semester moves along, the Student Association is looking forward to a highly competitive election and getting students to vote.

Applications to apply for a position were due March 28, and voting will take place April 10.

As current officers are planning their last events and preparing for a new board to take over, they also want to emphasize the importance of students voting for who they want to represent Plattsburgh’s student body and make positive changes on our campus.

Kalema Gooding, president of the Student Association, has acted as the leading voice for the campus’ student body for the past year and wants to see more students involved in years to come.

“I think it’s very important for students to be involved. They pay that SA fee and their money goes towards all these things that we do, so they should have a say on what we decide to do with their money. It’s just a great way to be involved and get your voice heard,” Kamela Gooding said.

Being a part of the Student Association is a responsibility and time commitment, but has taught outgoing position holders leadership skills that they can take with them beyond SUNY Plattsburgh.

“You are a student, but at the same time it is basically a job. So one of my biggest takeaways is that you should never make assumptions. If you think you need to send an email, send it that day, if you need to send a double email then send it,” Nekaybaw Ross, coordinator of student affairs and diversity said.

“When I was first making the decision I was stressed because where do I even start and what do I need to do in this position. But once I started going to meetings and seeing the flow and structure, everything made sense,” Ross said

The Student Association allows you to get more involved with student life and opens up many opportunities to build your resume and network with other students, faculty and staff.

“My favorite memory is attending the SUNY SA conference. I got to speak with many other like-minded students apart of a student government at their college. Being in that environment made me feel like I was actually making a change here at our campus,” Ross said.

The Student Association wants every voice to be heard, that is why it is imperative to vote and get involved with decisions on campus.

“Having a competitive election ensures that our leadership is earned through vision and dedication. The school choses who leads them, not the other way around,” said Shi-Vear Parker, coordinator of clubs and organizations.

Cameron Greaves serves as Cardinal Points’ Graphics Editor. Their involvement in this story has no bearing on our coverage of the SA.