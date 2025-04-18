SA approves partial fund as semester comes to close

By Abigail Passafiume

As the end of the semester approaches, the Student Association needs to make hard choices as it reaches the end of its budget.

The African Unity club originally requested $2,385 to fund its event this weekend. The group was approved for partial funding of over $900. The club requested additional funding, concerned the original fund was insufficient for providing the best experience possible.

During the April 9 meeting, the senate decided against giving the group the full requested amount, and approved an additional $500 for the event, leaving the group with a total of $1,435.

African Unity will be hosting their King and Queen event tomorrow, Saturday April 19, at 7 p.m. in the Warren Ballrooms in the Angell College Center. The event is a celebration of African culture while promoting African designers and talent from students on campus.

Naomi Adebayo, president of African Unity, wants to put on a successful event, but said the club needs more support as many vendors and outside guests have raised their initial prices.

“We’ve had a tradition of bringing people in to come and showcase and celebrate culture, African culture specifically. This is supposed to engage our community,” Adebayo said.

At the event, the club holds a pageant in which two people will be named the King and Queen of Africa, as well as a fashion show with clothing featured from African Designers. This year they are adding a hair show where they will showcase traditional braided styles and traditional African headpieces. Hair plays a major role in African culture and African Unity said it feels it is an important addition to the event.

To encourage more campus involvement, the group is collaborating with the organizers of the Cardinal Creatives Art Festival, which is being held the same day. The art festival will flow into the start of the pageant.

Senator Charlotte Feliz brought up that many other clubs on campus host fashion shows, and it could be possible to collaborate with them to just do one fashion show a semester.

Due to the mission of King and Queen of Africa, a collaboration with other fashion shows would not hold the same value, Adebayo said.

“Our event showcases African culture specifically. When it comes to fashion, art, music, the way we speak, our language — all of that is so prominent in our culture and that is what our event is highlighting specifically,” Adeayo said.

African Unity is bringing in two outside designers to provide 10 to 15 different pieces. The cost of the two designers alone is $950.

Adebayo and the African Unity club said they feel their event is important to our campus and students and the Student Association is overlooking this.

“It wasn’t an easy task as we faced a lot of contention from the senate board. It’s understood that their goal is to stretch the little funds they have throughout the remainder of the semester, but it becomes frustrating when I don’t see the same kind of interactions when asking for money from other clubs and organizations,” Adebayo said.

Senator Jack Sweet explained during the board meeting that the Student Association runs short on funds towards the end of the semester.

“We have three weeks left in the semester, right? When it comes to our budgeting, the extra usually will go to the people planning and asking for it first. I wish you came for funding for this event earlier in the semester because it is really important and a successful event,” Sweet said.

SA ELECTION RESULTS

President: Charlotte Feliz

Vice President: Jack Sweet

Treasurer: Jana Bar

Coordinator of Arts: Grace Pamaka Ebere

Coordinator of Student Affairs and Diversity: Storme Hutton