Robert Sims creates experimental music alongside student peers

By Adam Blanchard/Cardinal Points

Robert Sims, music performance major, grew up in the Bronx surrounded by music. From singing to trumpet, Sims has experimented with many music genres, and his earliest music inspiration growing up was Michael Jackson.

Now in his senior year, Sims’ primary instrument is the piano while his secondary is the guitar. Sims said most of his music falls into the Rhythm and Blues genre. When creating music, Sims’ approach varies depending on whether he’s working on a planned project or making it up as he goes.

“There’s times where I go in with a set theme and there’s times where I don’t and it just kind of flows,” Sims said.

Sims dropped an album titled, “Evolution” in July and collaborated with other SUNY Plattsburgh students such as Plattsburgh Alumnus Ngozi Permaul. Sims said he dedicated this album to his mother, but also wanted the album to speak to his growth over the years. The album consisted of music outside of Sims’ preferred genre, but Sims said he learned from the experience.

“That showed me that it’s good to not be one-dimensional,” Sims said. “It was fun having to work with artists who work in different genres.”

Sims keeps busy by performing at events hosted by organizations around campus. Sims said he’s performed for Fuerza, African Unity and one of House of Divinity’s fashion shows last semester.

In the past, Sims has performed and done live audio for the Cardinal Creative Arts Festival and hopes to participate again even though the organizers have graduated. Sims will be participating in the SUNY Plattsburgh Guitar Ensemble in December.

When he’s not creating music, Sims said he can be found either lifting weights in Memorial Hall or playing pick-up basketball behind Mason Hall.

Check out Sim’s music on Spotify, @Rxb