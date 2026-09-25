Kyle’s Goal Leads Cardinals to Shutout Victory Over RPI

By MATTHEW PITARRESI

The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team returned home and picked up a 1-0 victory over RPI on Wednesday evening, earning its third straight win over the Engineers and moving to 3-3-2 on the season.



Following a dramatic come-from-behind draw against Union in its previous outing, the Cardinals carried that momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with RPI.

Plattsburgh controlled much of the action throughout the contest, outshooting the Engineers, 13-3, while holding a 11-2 advantage in corner kicks. After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, the Cardinals broke through late in the first half. In the 42nd minute, first-year forward Ethan Kyle (Hauppauge, N.Y.) found the back of the net off a header for his first goal of the season, with sophomore forward Mason Brown (Cadyville, N.Y.) providing the assist to give Plattsburgh a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

The Cardinals’ defense held firm down the stretch, allowing just three total RPI shots and none on goal. Junior goalkeeper Matthew D’Ippolito (Baldwin Place, N.Y.) and the Plattsburgh defense preserved the shutout as the Cardinals secured the 1-0 victory. Plattsburgh finished with 13 shots, including three on target, while RPI recorded three shots. The Cardinals also held a significant 11-2 edge in corner kicks.

With the result, Plattsburgh State moves to 3-3-2 on the season and will return to action Saturday, traveling to take on a competitive Stevens squad at 3 p.m.