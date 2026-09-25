Sunday, September 27, 2026
MultimediaPhotosSports

Cardinals Sweep Norwich 3-0 at Home

First year Augustina White and Liya Girma smother the ball against Norwich Sept. 15.

Story By Christian Tuffino

Freshman Haylee Sullivan, Girma, and Elena Stavroulakis set up the back row for an upcoming point. Christian Tuffino/Cardinal Points
Middle Blocker Brooke Anderson finishes assist from Anabella Almeida. Christian Tuffino/Cardinal Points
Plattsburgh Cardinals huddle after winning the rally. Christian Tuffino/Cardinal Points
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