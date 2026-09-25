MultimediaPhotosSports Cardinals Sweep Norwich 3-0 at Home September 25, 2026 First year Augustina White and Liya Girma smother the ball against Norwich Sept. 15. Story By Christian Tuffino Freshman Haylee Sullivan, Girma, and Elena Stavroulakis set up the back row for an upcoming point. Christian Tuffino/Cardinal Points Middle Blocker Brooke Anderson finishes assist from Anabella Almeida. Christian Tuffino/Cardinal Points Plattsburgh Cardinals huddle after winning the rally. Christian Tuffino/Cardinal Points Christian Tufino">By Christian Tufino FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest In the Stars September 25, 2026 Robert Sims creates experimental music alongside student peers September 25, 2026 Kyle’s Goal Leads Cardinals to Shutout Victory Over RPI September 25, 2026 ‘Spiderman: Brand New Day’ brings Peter Parker brand new problems September 25, 2026 Load more