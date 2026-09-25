Sunday, September 27, 2026
Arts & CultureHoroscopes

In the Stars

By Gryphon Akridge-Phillips

Aries: Good news concerning money may be on the way. Pay attention to messages from dreams

Taurus: There is a tangle of events being straightened out, but the outcome may not be to your liking.

Gemini: You may feel as if there is something important missing from your life, but at this time you are unable to determine what it is. 

Cancer: You may travel across water, or move from one place to another. Any move made at this time will be positive. 

Leo: There may come a situation in which you have to stand up for yourself. 

Virgo: At this time there is rapid movement in your life. Be prepared to take action in order to gain success. 

Libra: With wishes and desires, there will be triumph and success. 

Scorpio: Unexpected good news will help you move forward with plans.

Sagittarius: Hard work will bring rewards and satisfaction. 

Capricorn: You have faced adversity and won, at this time you are in a strong position to carry forth dreams. 

Aquarius: You may need to think quickly and clearly to make timely decisions. Avoid mistakes in order to not misinterpret information.

Pisces: You may need to cut your losses in order to get out of a negative situation.

">
By

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest

Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2023 Cardinal Points