Student Association dismisses summer session SA fee

Plattsburgh State’s Student Association approved the summer 2019 budget and discussed the appointment of summer officers.

The legislative review board was approved by all members for two new members, senators Ralph Cordeau and Hannah Assefa.

“In my opinion they are really committed to the board,” SA Executive Vice President Charlye Hernandez said.

The summer 2019 budget was approved for $29,000 by all voting members. Students enrolled in the current Summer 2019 session will be the last required to pay the SA fee. This will only pertain to future summer session. The SA fee will still be required for students studying in the fall and spring.

Approved by all voting members, the new 2019 summer officers will be Executive Council Vice President Erin Doescher and Senators Steffaney Jabaut and Kaitlyn Kenney. Unable to take the position due to an internship, Essence Hightower gave up the summer officer position.

There is a new officer position available inside of the Executive Council. The paid position includes administrative office duties, planning events and representing the SA as a whole on campus.

Senator Ralph Cordeau submitted a resolution in recognition of Ettling years of service to PSUC. President Ettling, who is retiring at the end of the semester.

When asked why the letter of recognition was chosen over a gift basket Cordeau respond by saying, “The resolution is much more official and a tradition of the SA.”

SA Faculty Adviser Jacob Avery supports Cordeau’s statement of resolutions being Plattsburgh tradition.

Senator Jasmine said: “I think the resolution is efficient. Words and praise is worth much more than a prized gift basket.”

SA meetings will resume this fall in the Cardinal Lounge of the Angell College Center.

