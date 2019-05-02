Student Association approves allocations

The Plattsburgh State Student Association approved club allocations and discussed upcoming events and ideas.

The Global Initiative for Gender Issues club was approved for its request of $140, which will be used to purchase gift cards for models who are participating in the club’s event, “Journey Around the World.” This spoken word performance will take place Saturday, May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Warren Ballrooms. First-person stories from prominent and successful women such as fashion designer Coco Chanel and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will be read.

“We’re giving a monologue of gender inequality and how these people shine through their hard work and how they are able to achieve their dreams,” senior member of the club Nusrat Aparna said.

Title IX requested up to $2,000 for a professional cloth with the Title IX office logo for tabling events and giveaways such as lip balm, magnets and T-shirts for the office, which is located across from Subway in the Angell College Center and is safe space and violence prevention resource.

Zyaijah Nadler is the Title IX Violence Prevention and Outreach Coordinator, which has been renovated and moved to a larger space in the past academic year.

“We’re trying to fall in line with a lot of the health offices on campus,” Nadler said. “Everyone pretty much has a team cloth, so there’s a lot more professional look to it.”

Student Association President Essence Hightower said she spoke with Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly regarding an outreach program involving liaison work with other college campuses and communities throughout the entire North Country who may be experiencing issues of inequality and disclusion. Hightower also mentioned there may be an opportunity for students to work as advocates through this program.

“There isn’t any specific student that we’re looking for,” Hightower said. “But anyone who’s definitely dedicated, shows enthusiasm for being an advocate, or someone who is really vocal and has good communication skills would be it.”

This idea is relatively new, and interested students can reach out to Hightower or Knelly via email.

The SA hold its meetings every Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. in the Cardinal Lounge of the Angell College Center.

Like this: Like Loading...