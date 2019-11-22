The Student Association held its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Cardinal PR was approved for the budget reallocation of $600. They plan to make a video to promote the creation of a military/veteran park to commemorate military history in Clinton County. This video is intended to bring more awareness to the Plattsburgh community, so this project can receive more donations to help build the park. This park is intended to be built on the shores of Lake Champlain. For students wishing to learn more, they can visit battlefieldmemorialgateway.org.

The geology club was approved for $120 for its annual friendsgiving. Members Maeve Sherry and Tabatha Stedge explained the club’s friendsgiving is a closed event for members only. Sherry and Stedge said they have 15-17 members in attendance. Because the geology club has no budget, both expressed their gratitude and excitement in being granted $120 from the SA. If they had not been approved, Sherry said the money would have come “straight out of her own pocket.”

“We are a provisional club. We’ve had some challenges getting approved, so the SA has really had our back,” Sherry said.

The coding hub also got approved for $260.

The Student Association holds its meetings every Wednesday in the Cardinal Lounge of the Angell College Center.