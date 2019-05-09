Science Fiction Club new on PSUC campus

The Science Fiction Club is new to campus and has been active since the start of the spring semester to try and build friendships through fictional worlds.

“The Science Fiction Club is like a club that gives people a space where they [students] can talk about their favorite franchise,” club President MacOliver Lalanne said.

Each semester there’s a different theme for the club. This semester’s theme is “Star Wars,” but the club is open to suggestions and said the theme can change to anything from “Star Trek” to “Harry Potter” during upcoming semesters.

The club originally started because Lalanne is passionate about science fiction, and he wanted to have a lightsaber tournament. A lightsaber tournament will not be happening, since it is considered a liability to the college if a participant got hurt. The club is trying to plan a laser tag trip in for the upcoming semester instead.

Some other events the club has hosted are trivia night and a movie night where different fan films were played. A handful of people showed up to these events and the club hopes to have more students attend in the future.

“Mac approached me about being the adviser earlier this year on the recommendation of a faculty member who knew that I enjoyed the movies and science fiction in general,” adviser and professor Daniel Lake said.

The club meets Thursdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Angell College Center. For meeting location or more information about the club contact MacOliver Lalanne at mlala001@plattsburgh.edu.

“The goal for the club is to provide a space for students to talk about science fiction,” Lalanne said.

