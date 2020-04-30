SA weighs possibility of emergency meetings, close out semester

During its final meeting of the semester, the Plattsburgh State Student Association Senate made two announcements via its bi-weekly Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon, and there was some discussion on how the fall semester would be conducted

SA Vice President Jennifer Stanton mentioned that depending on what announcement is made by PSU President Alexander Enyedi on how the college will be conducting the fall semester, the SA will decide if any emergency meetings need to be conducted over the summer.

The SA is also planning on continuing to express their appreciation for the janitorial staff at PSU and establish a Custodial Staff Appreciation Day on Oct. 9, 2020. The Custodial Staff Appreciation Day is usually held during the spring semester, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been delayed to the fall semester.

“Usually, the SA will drop off doughnuts and coffee for the custodial staff,” Stanton said. “However, since most of us are not on campus right now, we have decided to delay the Custodial Staff Appreciation Day and hold it in the fall semester. The custodial staff has always done such an amazing job in maintaining a clean and orderly environment for the students. We want to be there to appreciate them for all their efforts and hard work, especially since their efforts have not stopped despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Next, the SA acknowledged the retirement of Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs Bryan Hartman at the end of this semester. Hartman has served PSU for more than 23 years.

“The SA wishes him the best on his future endeavours and sincerely appreciate his commitment and dedication to the campus and its students,” Stanton said.

Finally, SA President Rudaba Ahmed congratulated everyone on completing this unconventional semester successfully.

“Thank you everyone for consistently attending all the meetings and replying to your emails,” Ahmed said. “I hope to see everyone in the fall semester.”

Email Alaina Asim at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com