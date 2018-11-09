SA Senate approves club allocations, votes on award

Loading ... Loading ...

Wednesday’s SA Senate meeting saw club funding requests, a club status declaration and votes on a service award.

The Global Education Office’s request for additional funding for the Night of Nations event taking place this Saturday was approved by the Senate. Smit Pujara, PSUC student and marketing coordinator, requested $370.13 to cover gaps in funding and ensure lighting and production for the upcoming show.

The event will showcase culture through diverse art and performances from around 140 participants. This year’s slogan is, “Spectrum: Paint the World.”

“It’s a mixture of art and talent,” Pujara said. “There will be dancing, small acts in between performances, singing, poetry and even beatboxing.”

The newly formed Psychology Club received permanent status through a Senate majority vote. The club meets bi-weekly on Tuesdays, is Title IX trained and devotes its existence to the promotion of mental health awareness.

Members have surveyed campus students and found that around 50 to 60 percent of those surveyed had been affected by suicide in some form. The club also holds debates regarding mental health in pop culture, including analyzing the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

The Comic Book Club was denied their request for $243 for 12 copies of the DC published graphic novels, “Kingdom Come,” which the club would have donated to a charity of their choice.

Votes were cast and a winner of the Martin D. Mannix Meritorious Service Award was decided among Senate members.

Candidates included SA members Malika James-Vassell, William Blomquist, Lily Crosman. The award is given to a Senate member who has proven their ability to represent the PSUC student body. Jessica Falace, SA president, stated receiving this award is a great honor.

“[This award] goes to one of the senators that has gone above and beyond in their positions and really served as the voice for students,” Falace said. “Someone who really stands out.”

The winner of the award will be announced at the upcoming SA banquet.

Jedi Dance Productions was granted their requested $130 for gear and long-sleeve club T-shirts.

The Health Department was approved for the permit to operate and will continue to serve meals in Algonquin Hall.

