SA disputes fee,budget

An extravagant banquet, a future budget and a possible fee reduction were mulled over at the Student Association financial meeting Wednesday night.

The National Association of Black Accountants presented to the Student Association Board to increase its budget by 2,500 for its upcoming banquet.

“We wanted to get more money for food and we wanted to be more extravagant with the presentation of the event because this is going to be the first time we are showcasing black entrepreneurs on this campus,” said Malyku James-Vassell, accounting major and member of NABA.

They are inviting other student chapters from different SUNY schools like Albany and New Paltz since they are a national organization. All students are welcome to attend the banquet for a fee of $5.

A member of NABA Shiyiheeim Nartey-Tokoli said, “We wanted to keep the event very affordable so instead of increasing our ticket price we want to keep those low.”

The motion got approved by the senate and NABA was given the money asked for. NABA members are looking forward to a night full of glamor and fun.

The budget for clubs and events on campus for fall 2019 and spring 2020 passed. This allows clubs like Ski and Snowboard club to travel and host events like the Rail Jam.

SUNY is deciding if they will make a recreation fee mandatory instead of voluntary. The senate had to decide if this were to go into effect if they wanted to lower the SA fee students pay from $220 to $194 per year. The recreation fee is the fee students pay for gym memberships and club sports.

The SA didn’t have to cut club budgets and had enough money to keep $30,000 for additional funding and travel expenses. This is why when NABA asked for additional money for it banquet they were approved.

Senator Rudaba Ahmed said,“ Why charge that extra fee when we already have extra cushion.”

The SA approved this motion so the student association fee will decrease by $26 if SUNY makes the recreation fee mandatory for students.

The SA fee for the summer semester at Plattsburgh State was done away with since a lot of students take classes online and can’t benefit from paying the fee.

Ahmed said, “I am student myself and I am a representative for the student body.”

