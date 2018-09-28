SA approves allocations for five organizations

Loading ... Loading ...

This week’s Student Association Senate meeting saw the approvals of funds for five campus clubs and organizations.

In the Cardinal Lounge of the Angell College Center, Black Onyx: The Black Student Union, represented by ita treasurer Tahj Fox, made a request for $1,101 their annual fashion show.

The Black Onyx fashion show is one of the most anticipated and well attended SA events on campus.

An attendee from their most recent show Hiyab Haile said, “The show is a peak of Afro-American culture. It makes me proud to be black.”

Black Onyx requested the funds in order to pay make-up artists and fashion designers, including the costs of its accommodations and travel expenses, and was approved.

Title IX Violence Prevention and Education Outreach Coordinator Zyaijah Nadler was approved for $550 to cater for the upcoming talent show “Last To Say” taking place on Monday Oct. 1 in ACC Ballroom B from 6 to 9 p.m..

“Last To Say” is taking place to raise awareness for domestic violence as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Alexis Larreategui, an intern in the Title IX office and strong advocate against domestic violence, said, “Victims of domestic violence should be heard and not discriminated against; this event will represent that.”

“The event should be free so people who have suffered feel comfortable coming,” Nadler said in her proposal to the SA.

The Comic Book and Literature clubs were approved for $280 for an event taking place next week.

Nine books are to be featured at the event, among them “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling and “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi.

The approved budget will be used to purchase copies of the book that will be given away and discussed at the event taking place on Wednesday Oct. 3 in the Cardinal Lounge of the ACC.

The SA approved a Planned Parenthood Generations club on a provisional basis.

The goals of the club are to make people aware of the services provided by the local Planned Parenthood branch, to support students emotionally and to do much more than tabling.

The club will work very closely with Title IX, liaising with Jacob Avery and Butterfly Blaise on all of their workshops and meetings.

Fox, who is also the president of Fuerza: The Black and Latino Student Union, was denied $872 by the SA because of a lack of preparation in the proposal.

Craft for a Cause was approved for $200 for supplies to makes blankets and wash clothes, Geology club’s approval as a provisional club was postponed to next week because of issues with documentation and finally Claudia Theagene and Thalia Campbell were approved as Finance Board voting members.

