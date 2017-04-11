Relay for Life raises money for cancer

Loading ... Loading ...

Relay for Life 2017 will take place this Friday in the Plattsburgh State Field House at 6 p.m.

Relay for Life is a fundraising event that lasts anywhere between six to 24 hours, according to the American Cancer Society Inc. Relay for Life is an event focused on cancer patients and their fighting for their lives.

Relay for Life is for students to come together for a great cause. Each team has a themed position in order to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The idea for this event began in May of 1985 by Dr. Gordon Klatt. According to American Cancer Society, he walked and ran for 24 hours around a track. Klatt encouraged 19 other teams to participate in this event the next year in order to create the Relay for Life event. Dr. Gordy has helped mold an idea to fundraise over $5 billion to help save lives.

Relay for Life has become one of the most anticipated events on PSUC. Students on campus will be attending this event to show support to the cause.

PSUC student Amelia Stevens explains the importance of Relay for Life, as well as her passion for the event. She said Relay for Life is a time to show support to those who are battling cancer and to celebrate those who’ve lost their battle. Stevens will be attending her third Relay for Life event.

PSUC student Ejani Wynn will be attending the event in order to show more recognition to those suffering from cancer. She believes it is important to shine light on an event that helps funding for research of cancer.

PSUC student Bianca Borge is experiencing the Relay for Life event for the first time. She explained she has donated to Relay for Life in the past and she has a personal interest for the cause. Borge said she does have family members who are currently battling cancer and this is her opportunity to help fundraise for more research.

PSUC student Gibby Vasquez expressed the importance of helping people to fight for their lives by encouraging them. He believes it’s essential to create more events such as these to influence more and more people to fundraise for the cause. Vasquez said Relay for Life is so much more than walking or running around a track. It’s a beacon of hope that students can make brighter, according to Vasquez.

American Cancer Society includes in their article “What to Expect at a Relay for Life event.”

Anybody participating in the relay is more than welcome to join the opening ceremony for the event.

Those who have been affected by cancer and the survivors of cancer will walk the track while being applauded. This is the Survivor Lap.

Following the Survivor lap, the Caregiver Lap is for those who provided support for their loved ones during their battle.

“The teams will begin to take place onto the track after the Survivor and Caregiver’s lap.

Team members will then take turns walking the track for the organization they will be representing.

If the participants are not walking, they will participate in some of the activities while learning to advocate for the American Cancer Society.

The event will recognize those who have lost during their battle of cancer after sunset by using a light as a symbol to remember those we have lost and those who have survived. American Cancer Society explains “Darkness is symbolic of the fear that a patient feels when diagnosed.”

The closing ceremony recognizes those who have volunteered and reminds people to keep fighting until we find a cure for cancer.

“Everyone from the college comes together try to fight back cancer. That is a true beauty,” Borge said.

