PSUC sweeps Utica after lineup changes

The Plattsburgh State tennis team traveled to Utica Sunday looking for a win. They left with a 9-0 sweep.

The Cardinals (5-2) used a new pairing of senior Kelci Henn and sophomore Nadine Ciardulli as double partners. The pair won their match 8-2.

Some of the players didn’t travel to Utica College (0-6), so PSUC head coach Annmarie Curle had to mix up some of the doubles pairings.

“Having a ‘team mindset,’ as my coach puts it, is key to being a part of an athletic team on our campus” Henn said.

Ciardulli echoed the importance of a healthy state of mind.

“The big thing is not getting into your own head; that can cause a struggle for you if you’re not careful,” Ciardulli said.

The two other new double pairs were Sierra Barrett with Rukshanna Abdeen and Sarah Sampson with Sarah Hoeffner.

Both pairs won their matches 8-1.

The Cards were also successful in their singles matches.

Henn, Barrett, Sampson, Hoeffner, Tina Mitsoglou and Erin Wiggins all represented PSUC in singles matches, and they all came out with a win.

Utica entered the match looking for its first win of the season, but was unsuccessful. The loss put them at an 0-5 record on the season.

Curle was in high spirits following the match.

“I am extremely fortunate to be working with this exceptional group of individuals,” Curle said.

PSUC will be playing back-to-back home games this weekend, starting Friday at 3 p.m. against the SUNY Oswego Lakers (1-4), followed by a match against the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons (2-3) Saturday at 11 a.m. Both opponents being in the SUNYAC makes this an important weekend for the Cards.

The Lakers are currently on a three game skid. Their one win came against Elmira, and they are currently 0-2 in their SUNYAC games.

Last season against the Lakers, the Cardinals were able to pull away victorious following a close match up, winning the contest 5-4.

