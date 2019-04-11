PSUC Model UN club rebooted after Hiatus

The Student Association rebooted the Model UN club for provisional status despite previous President’s mistakes.

President Calebphin Nortey plans to bring diversity and international knowledge to campus through the club. It is meant to be a mock United Nations group on campus.

“The United Nations oversees different countries, different cultures and different ethnicities,” Nortey said.

The club will have a team of 10 to 15 people ranging from high school to college students. These students will sit down and have a conference about an issue of interest like the increase in college tuition or the lack of diversity.

Before the students start conversing with one another, each must practice the language of the country assigned to them. Club members research the country, so they are aware of the issues the country faces today. Each student will represent the country assigned as if it was their

The previous Model UN club was terminated by the SA because of an incident that occurred during a New York conference. The president at the time used the funds provided by the SA to purchase alcohol for the club members and himself.

In other news, Tiranga United was passed for up to $350 for its Holi Holiday celebration.

The SA holds its meeting every Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Cardinal Lounge of the Angell College Center.

Like this: Like Loading...