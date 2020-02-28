PSU claims 16th straight win, head to semifinals

The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team claimed their 16th straight win to wrap up their NEWHL regular season with two wins against Morrisville State Friday with a score of 6-2 and on Saturday doing better with a 8-2 scoreline.

Five different players contributed to the 6-2 win over Morrisville with junior forward Kaitlin Drew-Mead, junior forward and captain Madison Walker, sophomore forward Nicole Unsworth, junior forward Annie Katonka each scoring a goal and freshman forward Ivy Boric scoring a brace.

PSU went behind 18 seconds into the game but ended the period 1-1. The second period saw the Cards score 3 goals to end the period with a 4-2 and a two goals in the last period saw them end the game with a convincing 6-2.

Katonka and Unsworth both scored two goals each the following day, while Boric, junior forward Abby Brush, sophomore forward Sara Krausenek and junior defenseman Maggie Blair provided the other four goals to make it 8-2 for the night.

The Cards started the game with a comfortable 3-1 lead at the end of the first period. The second period was more contested with both teams scoring once, before the Cards ran away with the series thanks to four goals in the last period.

The wins were not the only accolades from the weekend. Unsworth’s three goals and one assist over the two games earned herself the final Player of the Week for the league and Boric’s three goals and an assist helped her be named the NEWHL Rookie of the Week.

With her performance on the week, Unsworth leads the NEWHL in game-winning goals (6) this season, while she is tied with teammate Boric for second in points (33). Unsworth’s 15 goals are tied for fourth in the NEWHL and her 18 assists ranks fourth.

Unsworth ended her freshman season ranked 11th in Division lll in points per game among freshman – 0.96, points per game overall – 0.96, goals per game – 0.44, and assists per game – 0.52. Before Plattsburgh State, she competed for the East Coast Wizards in 2017 and 2018, winning a state championship in 2017. Prior to playing for the East Coast Wizards, she suited up for Team Wisconsin in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

PSU has now earned its third consecutive No. 1 seed moving forward into the NEWHL semi-finals. The Cards host fourth seed SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Feb. 29.