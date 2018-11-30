President’s Gala to honor Ettling, Falace’s last year

Loading ... Loading ...

The Warren Ballrooms in the Angell College Center will be glitzed out with the drama of James Bond and the celebration of President John Ettling and Student Association President Jessica Falace’s last year at the 14th-annual President’s Gala tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

The theme was chosen by Morayo Okesola, Special Events Chair of the Activities Coordination Board.

She and the rest of her board have been working for the majority of the semester on throwing this celebration.

The annual event honors the progress and commitment from Ettling and Falace.

The night is for students, faculty and administration to celebrate the success of not only the semester but the whole year.

Both presidents’ terms are coming to an end — the SA presidency lasts for a year, and Ettling is retiring at the end of the term.

“The gala is for us to appreciate the presidents’s leadership and their handling of hardships,” Chelsea Asare said. “When something happens on campus, everything falls back on them.”

Asare, planning board member, is looking forward to entertaining the audience who come to show their support and appreciation for the presidents.

The board hopes everyone is entertained and relaxed at the end of another year.

Okesola and her board will be hosting the event and are excited for a theme that hasn’t been done at the gala before.

“When you think of James Bond, you think of drama, “Okesola said. “We wanted something different than before.”

She and her board have been busy trying to bring the “007” drama to the ballrooms. Zouera Phelan, another board member, and Asare described that they have been making Bond- themed crafts to adorne the venue.

Centerpieces bring casino-based Bond scenes to life with dice, playing cards and black, red and white accents around the room.

Along with the decorations, there will be a dinner buffet with choices named after Bond movies and catch phrases.

There will also be a mocktail bar to add extra elegance.

Entertainment at the event includes students singing, dancing and performing spoken word. In year’s past, clubs have been invited to perform. This year, Okesola wanted to keep it simple and classy by having a small number of individuals perform, leaving room for an open dance floor.

Falace has been a part of the President’s’ Gala for years. She has helped plan the previous two and is now being honored this year.

“It’s a great feeling to know that this is a celebration is happening again and that I am able to be a part of it,” Falace said.

Tickets for the President’s Gala cost $10 for students, $25 for faculty and staff at the information desk in the ACC or online at tickets.plattsburgh.edu.