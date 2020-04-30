In the Stars: Horoscopes for the week of May 8, 2020

Aries: You might not feel like yourself this week. Past wounds will come to the forefront of your mind this week. You should take this week to focus on yourself and work through these issues.

Taurus: You will feel a change in your social and intellectual energy. You have been reserved lately and working hard but will want to share what you’ve been manifesting to other people. Be open-minded when people discuss what you bring up.

Gemini: Your focus will shift towards information and news this next week. You may feel like people are looking to you for guidance as well. Be critical and honest with your thoughts, opinions, and advice you receive and give.

Cancer: You might feel overwhelmed by the number of obligations you have to fulfill. This will be a critical time for you and might feel out of your comfort zone. Stay dedicated to your work and you’ll have time to relax soon again.

Leo: This week will bring your community to the focus of your attention. Take the initiative to do what you can for those around you this week.

Virgo: Your mind might be overflooded with information this week. Sort through the material and figure out what is valuable and don’t waste your time over trivial affairs.

Libra: You might feel at odds with yourself this week. Friends might lean on you for help however, something has been deeply bothering you. Now, would be a good time to figure it out.

Scorpio: You might feel like friends are coming to you for help, but you are struggling yourself. Take this week to create healthy boundaries where they need to be.

Sagittarius: You will be very attuned to people’s stories, news stories, and information. You are the zodiac truth-teller and need to use your ability to discriminate false information and prioritize the truth.

Capricorn: This week will bring attention to your ego and weaknesses that you are slow to admit. Self-reflect and realize that you can’t control everything and everyone. Don’t beat yourself over your shortcomings.

Aquarius: People will look to you for help this week. Naturally, you have a tendency to withdraw, but you have a keen insight towards communal needs. Utilize your talents and be a leader in your community.

Pisces: You will feel a strong drive to help your neighborhood this week, but will be confronted with limitations. Do not get discouraged and know your help is also always appreciated and make a difference.