In the Stars: Horoscopes for the week of May 1, 2020

Aries: You might feel tensions rise in you since you feel like you are coming face to face with a harsh reality you’ve been avoiding. Approach this conflict with patience and the lesson will reveal itself.

Taurus: You’ll feel an intense focus on your thoughts over the next week. You might have to lock yourself away to figure what has been on your mind lately.

Gemini: Pay attention to the ideas that are presenting themselves to you. Be careful with this information and assess where they are coming from. You have a tendency to absorb any and all information, but not all information weighs the same.

Cancer: You might be feeling more reserved and that you can’t say how you feel. This may feel like a deep strain on you and it’s important to find a way to express your feelings.

Leo: You found a renewed hope that you will find returned back to your old self. Due to this, you started to feel more like your optimistic self again. Remember to take what you need from this life lesson as you end this phase.

Virgo: You’ll be busy unraveling your thoughts that have been antagonizing you for quite some time. Write your thoughts out to release any anxiety you have been building up inside of you.

Libra: You might be focused on what you can do to help the community during this week. Use your creativity and connections to be supportive.

Scorpio: Your attention might turn towards your desires and possibilities. Don’t let these thoughts consume you and make sure to continue to work towards goals.

Sagittarius: Your focus will shift towards the community and its needs. You can lend a helping hand where possible but do not be impulsive and reckless in your decision-making.

Capricorn: You will naturally seek out something you can control to feel more secure this week. Be careful where that may lead you and be patient with other people around you.

Aquarius: You will be drawn towards the needs of others. Utilize your natural tendencies towards humanitarian efforts to uplift and support aspects of your community that need the most help.

Pisces: You’ll feel emotionally drained and reclusive this week. Take the time you need to pull yourself together and talk to your friends when you’re ready.

