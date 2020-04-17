In the Stars: Horoscopes for the week of April 24, 2020

Aries: You’ll feel restless and endless. You don’t have to fight everything all the time. Learn how to accept things and move on.

Taurus: Happy Taurus Season! You’ll be feeling like your full self. You’ll put your energy only towards things you feel passionate about. Don’t be too stubborn during this month.

Gemini: You might feel a bit nostalgic this week. Take the lessons you need to learn but don’t dwell on the past.

Cancer: You’ll feel emotionally restless this week, like a child. Don’t do anything too impulsive or irrational.

Leo: You might feel like you’ll have to put your energy towards events that occurred in the past. It might frustrate you, but you need to confront these issues.

Virgo: You might want to drive people away because you are quick to anger, but remember not to criticize everyone around you. You ultimately need people, so keep them near you.

Libra: You will probably feel a sudden desire to focus on yourself. Take care of yourself this week

Scorpio: You’ll feel a bit on edge this week, and possibly a bit defensive. Remember to stay calm and be patient,

Sagittarius: You’ll want to start something new, but don’t be so urgent before you actually plan out a new project.

Capricorn: You will want to feel in control, but won’t know how. Don’t fall into your habits of being too controlling of others around you.

Aquarius: You’ll want to go out and try to help within your community in any way possible. Do what you can, but remember to take care of yourself.

Pisces: You’ll suddenly desire to change your environment and outlook on life. Don’t be so quick to act before you self-reflect.