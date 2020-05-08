In the Stars: Horoscopes for May 15, 2020

Aries: You might feel like your energy is drained and that you simply don’t enjoy the things that you used to. This feeling will pass and focus on any creative endeavors you would like to start.

Taurus: You might feel like your walls that are naturally up have disappeared. You’ll be more open to letting people in to your deep, emotional side, but try to still act with an air of caution.

Gemini: This week will vitalize you, and you might feel a bit scatterbrained, but it’s nothing you’re not used to. Use this energy to bring some entertainment to your quarantine. Get creative on how to feel connected while isolated.

Cancer: With your intuition and caring nature, you will most likely be a great help to everyone around you this week. Be careful not to tire yourself out or be too hard on yourself.

Leo: Unlike your norm, you might feel your ego pop this week because the attention will not be focused on you. This isn’t bad nor should you take it personally. Rather, use this week to be humble.

Virgo: This week you will feel an urge to change and really try to adapt to this new normal. Find ways to feel useful and serve your community.

Libra: Your social tendencies will be at the forefront of your mind, and you’ll feel more restrained with social distancing. Keep in touch with friends with technology to please your social drive.

Scorpio: Like most weeks, you’ll feel deeply emotionally. Unlike most weeks, you’ll feel the need to reach out to your friends. Remember this lesson to seek help when you need it.

Sagittarius: You will feel attuned to any and all world affairs. The events happening will be on your mind deeply. You should find a way to communicate your thoughts this week and you’ll feel at ease.

Capricorn: You will feel the instinct to start anew. However, there are still things you need to attend to. Finish projects you have uncompleted before you begin anything.

Aquarius: Your community will look to you for help. You can successfully aid your neighbors by clear and thorough communication about your ideas.

Pisces: This week will bring an expansion to your ideas. Continue to work on any creative projects you have, and you’ll reach a breakthrough.