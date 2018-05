Loading ... Loading ...

As the semester comes to an end and finals begin, we often stress ourselves out with studying and cramming a semester’s worth of work into one night. Finals week can be a tough time for some students, but there are ways to tame the stress that comes with finals week.

Unlike some students, I’m not usually stressed out during finals week. What works best for me is to take everything one thing at a time. Making time for certain assignments every day helps with the workload. You’re not forcing yourself to memorize weeks worth of information for a class right after the other.

Prioritizing will keep you afloat when trying to finish a bunch of work in a week or sometimes a day. If you’re a procrastinator, which most of us are, start with the assignment that is most demanding or due first.

“I study for whatever work is most pressing,” President of Uke-a-dooks, Jacob Elsbree said.“Then I move down the list.”

Once you’ve completed it, you’ll feel accomplished and everything should get easier after. Or, just don’t procrastinate. It only hurts you in the long run.

Creating a specific study time every day can alleviate some stress. You get into the habit of studying during that specific time, so you don’t forget and it becomes a routine. This can also give you time to sit down and think about which final you want to study for and when.

Some people like to work out more during finals week to keep the stress at ease or to just take their mind off of things. This can be a good way to finally start your New Year’s resolution or to just feel good about yourself. When you look good, you feel good, and a good feeling leads to a good attitude which is necessary for finals week.

A healthy, hearty diet is something students should think about not only during finals week, but all the time. In my experience, eating healthier foods during finals week keeps me awake and alert. I’m not slouched in class, tired or bloated. I feel light and like I can conquer the world.

Sleep. Don’t forget to do this. Many students pull all-nighters for two and three nights in a row during finals week. This is not good considering everyone should get at least eight hours of sleep. My motto is: If I don’t know it at midnight, I’m not going to know it at 3 a.m. Try again in the morning.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Some professors and/or teaching assistants are more than willing to give extra help. Asking for help during office hours or by appointment can benefit you during your finals. Even study groups can be beneficial. Study groups often let us know that we’re not alone. We’re not the only person in the class who does not understand the material. It can be a time to hear many different voices and ways they help themselves understand the material. You can maybe apply those techniques to your study habits and it can help you understand.

Finals week may be a breeze for some, but for others it may be the worst week of their lives. Taking things one step at a time, organizing and making time for specific things can help one keep a level head during a crucial time. Just remember to keep up with the basic duties everyone must do to stay alive. Finals week is not life or death, so be sure it doesn’t turn you into a zombie.

