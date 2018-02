Loading ... Loading ...

Maria Gates, the freshman student who ignited outrage with her Jan. 26 Snapchat, a photo of herself and an unidentified male friend with the caption “Lynching n****** tonight,” is no longer a student at Plattsburgh State, confirmed Vice President of Student Affairs Bryan Hartman today.

Around 4:15 p.m. today, an anonymous PSUC student reported seeing a woman fitting the description of Gates leaving Banks Hall.

The report included a video and photo that showed the woman loading belongings into a green Hyundai vehicle parked in a service parking lot adjacent to Banks off of Sanborn Avenue Extension with a group of other individuals while under University Police supervision.

Cardinal Points reporters witnessed the loading of the car and its departure, but were unable to get comment from police officers.

Vice President of Student Affairs Bryan Hartman was reached for comment and confirmed that Gates was no longer a student at PSUC and had not been on campus since last week. He also clarified the scene at Banks Hall.

“Maria was not living in Banks Hall,” Hartman said. “No one lives there this academic year. She had belongings remaining on campus that she needed to collect. Our staff collected her belongings and relocated them to Banks Hall for an easy and efficient transfer of her belongings.”