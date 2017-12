Loading ... Loading ...

With Christmas just a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what present you may want to get someone. It might feel like you have to buy a present for every person you’ve met in your life, but don’t worry; parents, siblings, significant others and friends are the groups of people we will focus on for picking the perfect Christmas presents today.

What do you do when your parents have raised you your whole life, and you know they deserve an island and a private jet, but you can only afford a pack of gum?

You can never go wrong with thoughtful gifts. If your mom comes home from work every night and always complains that her feet hurts, you should think about getting her a foot massager. It could relieve her foot pain, and your dad wouldn’t have to act as a foot massager every night. Everyone wins. If your dad likes to grill, think about buying him a custom spatula or apron. Take things that your parents enjoy or things you notice about them and apply it to your gift-giving process.

It is thoughtful as well as meaningful because it is coming from you. It will surely be appreciated. As for your significant other, what do you get them when they already have everything they could ever ask for AKA you? When thinking about a present for your significant other, try to make it more thoughtful. It will show your partner that you actually listen to them when they say they need things, or if you just notice that they need something before they realize it. If your partner always complains about having to put gas in their car, think about buying them a gift card for gas. If your partner constantly says that they need socks then try to find socks with their favorite characters on them.

This could be considered two gifts in one. If your sibling is younger than you, it is easy to determine what to get them for Christmas. You can observe what they watch on TV or listen to the music they listen to. You can easily get them a toy or an article of clothing with their favorite artists on it. If your sibling is older than you, it may be a little more challenging.

They’re probably not around you as much and it may be harder for you to ask what they like without giving away the fact that you’re asking for a Christmas present. You might want to turn to your parents or another sibling to find out what to get the other sibling. You could even team up with your parents or siblings to get one bug gift.

Friends might be the easiest group to buy gifts for. They will never judge what you get them because it’s the thoughts that count. Friends are supposed to support you so they will accept anything that comes from your heart. You probably have the same interests as your friend, so the thought process shouldn’t be that hard. Think about what you both have in common.

If your friend likes to play videos games, buy them a game that they’ve wanted. You may even be able to play the game with your friend.Maybe you’re a female and you’re buying for a female friend. Think about the perfume she always asks to use when she’s at your house and think about buying her a similar scent. Or something like jewelry. Females can never have too much jewelry.

