Everyone wants the perfect selfie to post on Snapchat, but what happens when you have a huge pimple the size of a green pea on your forehead and your filter won’t cover it up? What do you do? Do you cover it with toothpaste and wait for the size to diminish? Do you cover it with a band-aid and hope no one asks what’s underneath it?

No matter what you do, clear and radiant skin does not happen overnight. Everything you put into your body either comes back out or shows up on your skin. The saying, “you are what you eat” does apply when it comes to skin. Think about that when you’re ordering your bacon egg and cheese with a Pepsi from Griddles in the morning.

I’m sure everyone has heard or read that drinking tons of water is the key to clear skin, and it is. Dehydration causes breakouts. This summer, I drank a gallon of water every day for roughly 50 days or so. After two weeks I started to notice that my skin would moisturize itself. It wouldn’t be too oily, but my face didn’t look or feel ashy when freshly washed.

You do not have to drink a gallon everyday as I did; however, a generous amount a day will do your skin justice.

If you are someone who wears makeup, this is for you. Be sure to wash your makeup brushes regularly. If you don’t clean them in a timely manner, bacteria starts to build up. When you continually use brushes and sponges, it can cause clogged pores and breakouts.

In addition to this, when you wear makeup, be sure to wash all the makeup off. Don’t just use makeup-remover wipes. Actually wash your face with some kind of cleanser. You may think all the makeup is gone; however, there may still be some left over. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

A great way to clean pores and minimize dead skin on your face is to create your own facial scrub. You can use sugar, honey and fresh lemon juice for your scrub. I have tried this method, and it leaves my skin feeling like a baby’s butt, literally. Be sure to place a hot towel or washcloth over your face or steam your face to open pores for deep cleansing. Wash off scrub with warm water and then cold water to close pores.

To this day, I still use that same facial scrub and it has minimized my breakouts. Do not use the scrub everyday because you will start to scrub away good healthy skin instead of dead skin. Overwashing your face can do more harm than good.

When you do break out, do not pick at it. If you pop the pimple too early, it can get bigger and if you just so happen to pop it with dirty hands, it can get worse and lead to scarring when it does go away.

The way you wear your hair can also be a factor that plays a big role in your breakouts. We put many products in our hair and then let it hang at the side of our face or on our forehead. This can cause the oil from your hair to get on your skin and clog your pores. If your hair is oily, opt to wear your hair in a ponytail or a bun.

Following these simple procedures can be the start to your clear, radiant skin. I have tested all of these methods, and I have seen tremendous improvement in my skin; however, results may vary.

