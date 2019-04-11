Corrigan looks for opportunities

Majoring in gender and women’s studies and political science and minoring in social justice, public relations, interlegal studies and math, Plattsburgh State senior Meghan Corrigan has a broad spectrum of interests to consider when stepping out of college into the workforce this May.

Corrigan transferred to PSUC after attending University of Buffalo for one semester and then decided it was too big and felt cut off from the community outside the campus.

“I had been to Plattsburgh because my sister actually went here, so I had visited a lot and was able to kind of get a feel for the campus before coming here, and so then when I wanted to transfer, I knew that I wouldn’t have the same issues here that I had there.”

Corrigan isn’t putting too much pressure on her first job out of college, viewing it as an opportunity to figure out the path she wants to take her career. Her ideal job would be working for a non-profit organization. Corrigan is willing to work toward these goals wherever she is needed.

“There aren’t as many jobs in the nonprofit world as I would like, so for me it’s more about finding a job that I like than it is about finding a job in a location.”

One of her greatest passions is activism. She hopes to participate in it no matter where her career takes her. As the current president of Planned Parenthood Generation, she hopes to help establish it enough to make a real impact even after she has graduated. Because it’s a new club, her and the rest of the E-board have been working on finding the direction they want to take it.

Corrigan hopes to build a solid plan that can be replicated by future leaders of the club.

“It’s really just trying to figure out what works, what doesn’t, what’s already happening in other clubs,” Corrigan said. “Because we don’t want to be replicating that especially because there’s already so many clubs, so it works much better if we try to collaborate rather than have a bunch of small events that end up not creating a community.”

She manages her packed schedule by checking in with herself, making sure she is only taking on what she knows she can handle.

She believes that knowing when to say no to things, even if you really want to and knowing where it is important to channel your energy is important to taking care of oneself.

Corrigan makes it her mission to live with intention.

“I think that it gets easier and easier to just start doing things because it’s the easiest thing to do,” Corrigan said. “Especially now that I’m going from an environment of learning where you’re constantly prompted to make choices. Once you get a job, it can be easy to become complacent, and I want to make sure that I’m always thinking about whether or not I’m using my time in the way I want to be using it in.”

