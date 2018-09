Loading ... Loading ...

Club International exposes Plattsburgh State students to the culture, food, music and dress of different countries around the world.

“It is a good experience to see what happens outside of your country because a lot of people, myself included, live our lives thinking that where we are, is the world,” the vice president of the club, Michael Hudlin, said. “Getting everybody’s perspectives and seeing what other people do in their everyday lives, which we may not perceive as normal here or where you’re from, is a good experience and also a part of the university experience.”

With less than 10 percent of PSUC students attending from out of state or overseas, Club International is an exceptional opportunity for students to find out about a culture different from their own.

“It’s good to meet other people from other countries,” the long-time member and club president, Isabel Gomez, said. “The club isn’t just for international students. A lot of American students don’t know a lot about other people’s countries. I ant to educate people, while making friends in the process.”

In the spring, Club International will host their major event for the year, Miss International Plattsburgh.

It is a pageant that allows anyone with a country they would like to showcase and represent to participate in. Contestants display the traditional attire and a personal talent for the chance to be crowned Miss International Plattsburgh.

The club meets every Monday in the Amnesty Room in the Angell College Center from 7-8 p.m.

At each of these meetings, a member has the opportunity to represent a country.

Whether it’s where they grew up, where their parents are from, or it’s dear to them in some way, they can choose to showcase it.

The presentations open up valuable conversations, leaving everyone more conscious of the world around them.

Club International has fostered a welcoming community that encourages connections to be made between cultures, proving they are not as different as they may seem.

“The whole point of a club is to come together with people who want to share about their particular life experiences with a particular subject,” Hudlin said. “We believe it’s important to have a global perspective.”

Email Alana Penny at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com