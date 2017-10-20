Cards finish season with win

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team finished their 2017 season with a total of six wins and five losses after competing in the SUNYAC tournament this past weekend.

The Cards lost their first match against SUNY Geneseo on Oct. 14 but were able to come back and win their match against The College at Brockport the following day.

PSUC went into the tournament as the fourth seed, but that didn’t stop them from being competitive in their matches and striving for a win.

“I think that being the fourth seed actually made us work and play harder throughout the tournament because we had nothing to lose,” junior Kelci Henn said.

Because they were seeded fourth, they were matched up against the first seed, SUNY Geneseo.

“They are the reigning SUNYAC champs so I was definitely intimidated and was expecting a higher level of competition right out of the gate,” Henn said.

The Cards were unable to defeat Geneseo, but they went on to beat Brockport in their final match of the season on Sunday.

Sophomore Tina Mitsoglou was excited to play competitive teams, and said that playing Brockport and Geneseo “really left our season with a great weekend of tennis”.

Assistant coach Karen Waterbury was also pleased with the weekend’s matches and was proud of how the team finished their season.

“We bounced back the next day and had a really good match with Brockport,” Waterbury said. “We performed very well.”

Another high note from this past weekend was Mitsoglou receiving the SUNYAC Elite 20 award. This award recognizes student athletes who are not only outstanding athletes, but also have a high GPA.

Mitsoglou was presented with this award for having a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0.

“I was speechless,” Mitsoglou said, recalling the moment her name was called for the award.

“It was amazing to be recognized in font of my entire team for something I have worked so hard on.”

Although the team’s season is over, returning athletes are looking ahead to next year while touching on some of their favorite moments from this season.

“My favorite moment was definitely our match against Oswego,” Henn said. “We were able to play them at our home courts and received a lot of support from the athletic community which was really amazing.”

Waterbury adds that the team has been improving all season and she is impressed with the teamwork that they showed during the matches.

“They’re just a team that displays effort and sportsmanship,” Waterbury said. “As coaches, we’re proud of the way they represent SUNY Plattsburgh.”

PSUC finished their 2017 season with a victory and are looking forward to returning next fall.

