Cards earn comeback victory

The Plattsburgh State men’s baseball team earned a come-back victory against Farmingdale State in a double header last weekend, losing game one 5-0 and winning game two, 9-6.

The Rams took the lead during the bottom of the second inning in the first game when senior Morgan McCarthy scored on a RBI. Farmingdale senior catcher Michael Iacobellis reached on an error by Cardinals’ senior shortstop Stephen Bryant, which gave the Rams two additional runs. Farmingdale State closed the second inning with an unearned score by Iacobellis. PSU trailed for the remainder of game one.

Head coach Kris Doorey said the team is “still getting its feet wet” in terms of the season. The game is relatively new to some members on the team. For some, the game’s speed will take some time to adjust to from the intensity of practice.

Game one consisted of upperclassmen who were making mistakes that were costly, according to Doorey. Game two is when Doorey decided to put freshman outfielder Kaden Kowalowski, right-handed pitcher and infielder Christian Ott, infielder conner Gonzalski, outfielder Daniel Cardito and tight-hand pitcher Peter Gregory.

“We have a younger team offensively,” Doorey said. “It’s going to take a little time for those guys to get used to the game.”

The younger players turned the tables in game two as the Cards defeated Farmingdale State 9-6.

“Game one should have been a one to nothing game,” junior outfielder Erik Matz said. “But tails off of each other. Once you clean that up, it’s a one to nothing game right there.”

Matz said the bottom of the second inning game one was when PSU lost.

The Rams took a two point lead in the second inning of game two. The Cards fell into a six-point deficit with Farmingdale State until the bottom of the sixth. PSU, managed to score nine runs in one inning giving them a three-point lead against the Rams. The Cards came out on top by the end of the game.

The rest of the season for baseball is canceled because of the current situation with the coronavirus.

