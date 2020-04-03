Campus Blotter: Feb. 24 – March 19

- Feb. 24: A student reported laundry being stolen from the laundry room in Wilson Hall.
- March 13: Campus Housing and Community Living reported two students who were intoxicated and in need of medical attention in Whiteface Hall. The students were transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment.
- In Hood Hall, University Police received a report of odor of marijuana. An officer responded and located a student in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Appropriate charges were filed.
- March 15: Housing reported a party in deFredenburgh Hall. An officer responded and identified several underage drinkers. Appropriate charges have been filed.
- March 16: A student reported someone stole food out of the floor refrigerator in Macomb Hall.
- March 19: Cleaning staff in Harrington Hall reported someone deliberately left a mess in the laundry room.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.