Campus Blotter: Crime logs for Oct.28-Nov. 4

Oct. 18

Residence Life staff in Wilson Hall reported a loud party to University Police. Six students were referred to Student Conduct for violating housing regulations and possessing alcohol.

Oct. 28

Residence Life staff in Adirondack Hall reported alcohol violations to UP. Four students under the age of 21 were found in possession of alcohol and referred to Student Conduct.

Oct. 29

UP received a report of a party in Macdonough Hall. Five students were referred to Student Conduct for violating COVID-19 masking regulations and possessing alcohol.

Nov. 3

UP received a report of underage drinking in Wilson. Four students were referred to Student Conduct for violating housing regulations and possessing alcohol.