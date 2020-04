April 16: A caller reported being a victim of a phishing scam. An unknown entity requested personal information from the caller by email, and subsequently, money was removed from the caller’s banking account. The entity was believed to be out of the country and was not identified. The caller was compensated for the loss of money by the bank.

