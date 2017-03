Loading ... Loading ...

News broke out that at least five people were killed, including the terrorist attacker and a police officer, and 40 were wounded in London this past Wednesday. While people, including myself, starting putting #prayersforlondon on their social media, President Donald Trump tweeted: “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.” Khan was mischaracterized and taken out of context by President Trump.

Instead, the mayor had said, “Terrorism preparedness, including providing sufficient support to the police, was ‘part and parcel of living in a great global city,’” according to a New York Times article.

So, instead of tweeting some sort of condolences or remaining silent, Trump took the opportunity to point the finger at another political figure by accusing him of lacking empathy.

If that isn’t pot calling the kettle black, then I don’t know what is.

What upsets me is seeing how politics seem to overshadow the tragedy in London. My mom’s side of the family lives in London, and I’ve been there a handful of times in my life, including for my 21st birthday. London is a place that is near and dear to my heart, so when I found out the news, I spent a good chunk of my day worried about my loved ones.

Once again, Trump fails to be empathetic toward other countries and nations. Instead, he used the opportunity to attack another government. In the eyes of other countries and nations worldwide, one might see this as a representation of America. The United States is supposed to be a melting pot of different cultures. We’re supposed to promote acceptance, and yet, we have someone who has proven to lack empathy and acceptance attached to our country.

I would hate for my family members to think that Trump represents the country I live in, and I want to be proud to be an American. That’s why in times like these, we should continue to show empathy and support for others. Instead of pointing the finger at other countries, we should be extending a hand.

On Twitter, Wes Streeting, a member of Parliament from the Labour Party fired back and said: “You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

